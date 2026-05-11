‘Landman’ Star Opens up About Rare Health Condition that Led to Him Having a Restrictive Diet

Landman star Billy Bob Thornton has been forced to be on a restrictive diet after being diagnosed with a rare health condition.

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During his recent appearance on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, the actor spoke about how he has type AB-negative blood, making his diet “very restrictive.”

“Well, I’m allergic to wheat, dairy. I have type AB-negative blood, which is the rarest type in the world. It’s, like, less than 1% of the population of the world has it,” he explained. “It means you have less digestive enzymes. That’s one of the things that goes along with it.”

Thornton stated that while he “grew up with a lot of allergies,” he still “ate everything.”

“I just assumed everybody felt like s— after they ate. I didn’t know,;’ he continued. “But anyway, I can’t have dairy, wheat… can’t eat meat, like, you know, pork or beef or any of that stuff.”

Responding to Thornton’s remark, Mandel joked, “You’ve just listed the entire pyramid.”

When asked what he is actually able to eat, Thornton said he ate a “bowl of blueberries” and had a cup of decaf coffee before appearing on the podcast.

“But when I get home, it’s, like, wide open,” he pointed out. “I’m going to have some gluten-free chips with some dairy-free cream cheese. So, I’m really looking forward to that. “

The Actor Discovered an Odd But Enjoyable Snack Combination While on the Set of ‘Landman’

Continuing to speak about his unusual diet, Thornton revealed the odd but enjoyable snack he discovered while on the set of his hit Paramount+ series Landman.

“We were at this place, and normally in these green rooms, they got a spread. You can usually find something,” he explained. “And they had one little silver tray that was nothing but like salami and prosciutto, and another tray full of crackers and stuff that I couldn’t … all the starchy things were over here on this tray. But that’s all they had. And I’m like, ‘Well, s—. I can’t have any of this.'”

However, he was able to find something to eat. “But in the middle of the cracker thing, they had some grapes,” he said. “And I got a white grape. I’m like, ‘Okay, so I’ll be bored as hell with this.’ And then I saw some spicy Dijon mustard, and I thought, ‘Now, I wonder.'”

Thornton took the chance and dipped the grape in the mustard. “It was one of the best things I ever had in my lifetime,” he added. “So now it’s become a thing for me.”