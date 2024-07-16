Ingrid Andress Delivers ‘Worst National Anthem Ever’ at Home Run Derby

Major League Baseball is hosting its annual All-Star week in Arlington, Texas. One of the highlights of the week is the Home Run Derby, where the league’s best sluggers duke it out for the right to be considered the home run king.

However, the highlight of the night had nothing to do with what was happening on the field. The league tapped American singer/songwriter Ingrid Andress to sing the Star Spangled Banner.

Definitely one of the anthems of all time pic.twitter.com/LvSYSmR1wF — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 16, 2024

Andress’ rendition of the American National Anthem is already being dubbed as the worst of all time. Be the judge for yourself…

Fergie Ex Hits Back After National Anthem Backlash

The National Anthem is a pretty cut-and-dry song. But the way the song often gets butchered would have you thinking that the song is a lot more complex.

Fergie, who is one of the members of the famed group Black Eyes Peas, found that out the hard way. During the 2018 NBA All-Star game, the league tapped the Fergalicious artist to sing the National Anthem before the game started. Her singing was less than impressive. And the cameras caught NBA stars such as Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, trying to hide their laughter. And while it may have been funny to the NBA All-Stars, Fergie’s ex-husband Josh Duhamel did not find it humorous.

“The thing that made me upset is that she was taking a lot of really cruel sort of … comments. People were really trolling. I was pissed off at Draymond Green, first of all. He owed her an apology,” he said.

“I thought he was kind of a p—-. Just because he knew the camera was on him. And he snickered about it. I just thought if he would’ve been a real man, he would’ve at least called her and said, ‘Listen, I’m sorry that I caused all this.'”