pete-davidson-seemingly-reignites-feud-with-kanye-west-with-wild-allegation

Years after his epic feud with Kanye West over Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson brings up the controversial rapper and makes a wild allegation.

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According to TMZ, Davidson appeared on stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday to roast fellow comedian/actor Kevin Hart. Among those he joked about were Charlie Kirk, Lizzo, Tony Hinchcliffe, and, eventually, West.

“I was in a beef with Kanye, so I’ve taken shots from better gay Nazis,” the former SNL cast member declared.

Davidson was referring to West’s infamous support of Adolf Hitler and the Nazis over the past four years.

West was previously hostile towards Davidson during the comedian’s short-lived relationship with Kardashian from late 2021 to mid-2022. West and Kardashian were married from 2014 to 2020.

The rapper would mock Davidson by calling him “Skete.” He also posted a video of himself being violent towards Davidson. In his song, “Eazy,” West sang, “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a–.”

West’s hostility seemingly stopped after Davidson and Kardashian ended their relationship after only nine months.

West apologized for his antisemitic comments over the years in a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal.

“I lost touch with reality. Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem,” he shared. “I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst.”

He further shared, “You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to have someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self.”

“In that fractured state, I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold T-shirts bearing it,” West continued.

He then added, “I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did, though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.

West reiterated his stance on the situation after Wireless Festival was canceled because he was barred from entering the U.K. The rapper also said he “would be grateful” to meet members of the Jewish community in the U.K.

“I know words aren’t enough,” he said. “I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here.”