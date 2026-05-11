Taylor Frankie Paul Calls Out Her “Snake Friend” in Scathing Online Rant

Taylor Frankie Paul is letting her thoughts be known. Amid controversy and fallout with her ex, Dakota Mortensen, the reality star called out one of her friends for being a snake.

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“It’s Mother’s Day, so I’ll say whatever I want,” Paul wrote on social media. “As if it’s not already the worst time. I STILL have ‘friends’ kicking me while I’m already down and calling it ‘setting a boundary’ and then [BLAMING] ME for being upset and responding.”

The reality star seems to refer to her Secret Lives of Mormon Wives castmate Mikayla Matthews. Matthews publically admitted to being tired of all the drama related to Paul.

“What a snake friend just did to me in the public eye after everything she just witnessed…the lack of empathy and silence was loud enough,” she continued.

She further called them out, “You heard one side and never called me after, in fact ignored me twice. That is what an enemy is. Your trauma doesn’t give you a pass to kick me while down and cover it with “a boundary” months later after the fact… she is right to state her “boundary” sure …but go ahead tell them the truth.”

Taylor Frankie Paul Calls Out Her “Snake Friend”

The reality star then admitted that she felt like she was spiraling amid everything going on in her life right now.

“Of course I’m spiraling… people calling me out yet I can’t respond? Exactly what I will NOT be tolerating ever again,” she concluded. “Thank you GOD for the people you sent to help me through this with my enemies so close.”

It wasn’t the only time that Paul posted on social media. Paul later shared a picture of herself emotional on Instagram Stories. She said that she wouldn’t be silenced and would keep her online presence.

She wrote, “I will not be sitting down, staying silent or logging off.”

“I did that for years on this. Trust me I can take a beating whether it’s physical, emotional, or public scrutiny. Anyone else want to speak up? Please do,” she also added.