Ingrid Andress Admits She Was Drunk During ‘Worst National Anthem Ever,’ Checks Into Rehab

Less than 24 hours after performing what is dubbed the “worst National Anthem ever” at MLB’s Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas, Ingrid Andress reveals what caused her less-than-stellar performance.

In a post on X (former Twitter), the country singer admitted she was not 100% sober at the event. “I’m not gonna bull— y’all,” she started. “I was drunk last night. I’m checking into a facility today to get the help I need.”

Definitely one of the anthems of all time pic.twitter.com/LvSYSmR1wF — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 16, 2024

Ingrid Andress apologized for her behavior. “That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is. I hear it’s super fun. Xo, Ingrid.”

Fans and critics alike took to the post to share their thoughts about her statement.

“Glad you are owning up to your problem and getting help,” one person wrote. “But rehab isn’t ‘super fun.’ I’ve been to rehab. It isn’t fun. You have [to] learn new emotions and how to handle it in real life.”

Another person also wrote, “I’m glad you’re getting help. I hope you get and stay sober for your health.”

However, not everyone was impressed by Ingrid’s statement. “The last sentence indicates that you are still arrogant,” a critic pointed out.

A fellow critic added, “The last sentence really doesn’t make me feel you are sincere. Good luck tho.”

During the performance, Andress was seen and heard struggling with her pitch as MLB players on the field attempted to hide their laughter. Almost immediately the performance started trending on social media in the wrong kind of way.

Ingrid Andress was previously nominated for a Grammy for Best New Artist and best Country Song for “More hearts Than Mine.” She also received a nomination for Best Country Album with “Lady Like.”

Ingrid Andress Announces Her New Single ‘Colorado 9’ Just Hours Before National Anthem Performance

Prior to performing her now infamous rendition of the National Anthem, Ingrid Andress announced she was releasing a new single next week.

“Greetings to everyone that has a pulse,” Andress wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “I truly love you all so much. I’ve been absent for a minute, but I’m so stoked to announce that my new single “Colorado 9” comes out on July 24th.”

Ingrid Andress also shared a link where fans can “pre-save” the single. She then announced plans to perform two “very special” shows. The first one was set for Wednesday, July 17 at Row One in Nashville. The second was going to be at Globe Hall in Denver, Colorado next Wednesday, July 24.

“Thank you for being here for me even though I’ve been living under a rock,” she added. “Y’all are the best and I can’t wait to see you at my shows.”

Ingrid has yet to announce any changes to the shows.