Roman Reigns’ ‘Street Fighter’ Role, Explained

The whispers are now reality. Roman Reigns, the WWE megastar also known as Joe Anoa’i, is officially slated to portray Akuma in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie. Here’s what his role entails.

According to Cageside Seats, Reigns is part of a star-studded cast assembled by Legendary Entertainment and Capcom, the studio behind Street Fighter.

Roman Reigns will be playing Akuma, a physically imposing and morally ambiguous unstoppable force. If this reminds you of The Tribal Chief himself, then it’s no wonder he’s been cast for this role.

Both as imposing as each other, I can’t wait to see how Roman Reigns takes on this terrifying character. Reigns is a six-time world champion and Royal Rumble winner, making himself an iconic figure in WWE over his 15-year career.

Details Are Scarce On The ‘Street Fighter’ Film

Unfortunately, we don’t know much about the upcoming Street Fighter film, let alone Akuma’s role within it. I am sure his presence will be a highlight, but we’ll have to wait and see for more details.

Akuma may be a one-off antagonist, but I do hope this furious fighter gets a good portion of screen time. With Roman Reigns playing him, I’m excited for a more serious adaptation either way.

Filming is scheduled to begin in Australia this August, with Reigns reportedly set to shoot for around four weeks. This coincides perfectly with his recent development over at WWE. Following the storyline attack at 2025’s Clash in Paris, he was given the free time to commit to filming.

The official synopsis for the film describes a World Warrior Tournament, which would lend his role well to a one-time fight. But with four weeks’ worth of filming, he may be in the running for even more.

For any WWE fans who want to see more Roman Reigns, you may be waiting a while. If all goes well, filming should wrap in September next year. So his ring presence may be pretty spotty.

But at least you’ll be able to see him in the film, which might make up for it.