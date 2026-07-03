‘Real Housewives’ Star Exits Show

In a shocking twist, a Real Housewives of Rhode Island star is leaving the camera crew behind to focus on actual, traditional housewife duties.

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On July 1, Liz McGraw announced her exit from the behemoth Bravo franchise via Instagram, confirming she won’t be back for season two.

“I’m full of gratitude for the amazing opportunity to appear on this show,” the 56-year-old wrote. “As filming for season 2 begins, I have made the decision to take a step back and focus on my family, my work, and my passions.”

Focus on family?! What an odd step for a Real Housewives personality to take… (we kid).

“The RHORI cast is an amazing group of women who have created something special. I’ll be watching next season, rooting for the continued success of this franchise,” McGraw continued. “For now, I look forward to enjoying this little corner of the world from the other side of the camera.”

‘Real Housewives of Rhode Island’ personality Liz McGraw. Photo by: Idris Solomon/Bravo via Getty Images)

The comments section on McGraw’s announcement showed that Real Housewives viewers were going to miss the fan-favorite.

“How could you do this to me, question mark,” one top fan comment read. “Liz you were my home. Now I’m homeless,” another fan added. “Girl if you don’t hurry up and change your mind! We loved you so much on this last season!! Please come back!!!” a third fan chimed in.

‘Real Housewives’ Stars Show Their Support For Liz McGraw

Meanwhile, McGraw’s Real Housewives family showed their support.

““Enjoy the summa, dolly ❤️.”Real Housewives of Rhode Island castmate Ashley Iaconetti wrote. “You will be so missed. Hope to see you return one day!” Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Tamra Judge added.

Bravo ringleader Andy Cohen also joined in, teasing a return for McGraw.

“The door is always open…. Just sayin’! ❤️🙌,” he wrote.

However, McGraw certainly has plenty on her plate.

Known as Rhode Island’s “cannabis queen,” McGraw debuted on the show this year. She co-owns and operates The Slater Center, the state’s largest cannabis dispensary, alongside her husband. She also recently became a grandmother after Brianna and Gerry McGraw welcomed a baby girl.