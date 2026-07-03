‘Real Housewives’ Personality’s Ex-Husband Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Cameron Reyntjes, the former husband of The Real Housewives of Melbourne personality Gina Liano, has died after a motorcycle crash in Victoria, Australia. He was 61.

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Liano confirmed the news to the Herald Sun and spoke about the family’s grief following Reyntjes’ sudden death.

Victoria Police said Reyntjes died after coming off his motorcycle on the Calder Freeway at Keilor North. Authorities said preliminary information indicated that no other vehicles were involved in the crash. Passersby attempted CPR, but emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

“He was very loved,” Liano said. I started going out with him when (my other son) Christos was one, so he helped me raise both boys. A handsome, beautiful man.” She added that her family was devastated by the loss.

Gina Liano And Cameron Reyntjes Were Together For 15 years

Liano and Reyntjes shared a long history together. They spent 15 years as a couple, including 10 years of marriage, before ending their relationship. They remained connected through their son, Myles, who is 29. Reyntjes also became a grandfather to Myles’ 17-month-old son, Luca.

According to Liano, Reyntjes remained dedicated to his health and fitness despite previous medical challenges. She said he was a regular gym-goer who had experienced heart complications and had undergone open-heart surgery. She also said he had been in a relationship with his partner, Paula, for about 10 years before his death.

The fatal crash temporarily disrupted traffic on the Calder Freeway as authorities closed outbound lanes between the Kings Road exit at Taylors Lakes and Bulla-Diggers Rest Road while investigators examined the scene. Police asked anyone with information about the crash to come forward as the investigation continues.

Liano became widely known after joining the original cast of The Real Housewives of Melbourne in 2014. The Australian barrister appeared on the reality series for its first four seasons and earned a reputation as one of the franchise’s most recognizable personalities.