country-star-splits-from-wife-after-5-years-of-marriage

A country star shocked fans with the news that he’s ending his marriage to his wife of five years.

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In a joint Instagram post earlier today (July 3), country singer Jon Pardi and his wife Summer Pardi (née Duncan) announced their separation.

“After much thought, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage,” the former couple wrote. “Our daughters will always remain our highest priority, and we are committed to moving forward with love and respect as co-parents.”

“Thank you so much for your understanding, support, and respect as we navigate these changes as a family,” they concluded.

The “Dirt on My Boots” singer, 41, shares two daughters with Summer, 37: Presley Fawn, 3, and Sienna Grace, 2.

Following the announcement, Jon took to his Instagram Stories to share that he would be taking a step back from social media during this difficult time to focus on his own well-being and his family.

Image via Instagram / Jon Pardi

“Thanks to you all for the love and support,” the “Beer Can’t Fix” singer wrote. “My team will handle posting for the time being. I’ll see you at the shows.”

The former couple first met in May 2017 after being set up on a blind date by Ellen Moxley, a mutual connection who was both a client of Summer’s hair salon and a friend of Jon’s mother.

“Within the first five minutes of meeting Jon, it was game over for me,” Summer gushed to PEOPLE back in 2020. “I texted my mom, ‘Sell my house, sell my car, send my dog.’”

Country star Jon Pardi with his former wife, Summer, in 2018. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Two years later, Jon proposed during the Nashville stop of his Heartache Medication tour. They married the following year at Saddle Woods Farm in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

“Summer was love at first sight for the first time ever in my life,” a starry-eyed Jon told PEOPLE in 2020. “She was the first girl I’ve ever dated where I felt like she had my back and that we really are a team. Summer is stunningly beautiful to look at, but that doesn’t compare with her heart and how caring she is. We have the most fun together — in any situation — and we laugh constantly.”

Now that the laughter is over, here’s hoping the two find happiness apart.