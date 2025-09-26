WWE Superstar Joins ‘Highlander’ Reboot

A WWE superstar is trading the ring for a kilt, joining the MacLeod clan in the highly anticipated Highlander reboot.

According to Deadline, wrestling fan-favorite Drew McIntyre has officially joined the cast of the upcoming film. Directed by Chad Stahelski, McIntyre will star alongside Henry Cavill as his on-screen brother, Angus MacLeod.

Drew McIntyre enters Wrestlepalooza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 20, 2025, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Marques/WWE via Getty Images)

Michael Finch wrote the screenplay for the remake of the 1986 film, which starred Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod. The story follows an ancient battle between immortal warriors across centuries, leading to the present day. The original film was directed by Russell Mulcahy and produced by Peter S. Davis and William N. Panzer.

The film’s success led to multiple sequels and a popular 1992 TV series, also titled Highlander, starring Adrian Paul.

The new project entered pre-production earlier this month but was paused after Cavill sustained an injury during training. Production is now expected to start in early 2026.

The Highlander Reboot Reteams Drew McIntyre with WWE Alum Dave Bautista

Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt from UA will produce the Highlander reboot with Neal H. Moritz, Stahelski’s 87Eleven Entertainment, Josh Davis of Davis Panzer Productions, and Louise Rosner. UA acquired full rights to the 1986 original, allowing for a potential new series.

The reboot will also star Russell Crowe, Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Max Zhang, and WWE alum Dave Bautista. Bautista will star as the main villain in the film, “The Kurgen,” played by Clancy Brown in the original film.

McIntyre, a Scottish professional wrestler, is a two-time WWE champion and 2020 Royal Rumble winner. Highlander reunites him with Stahelski’s 87Eleven stunt and action team, and with retired wrestler Bautista. McIntyre previously worked with Bautista on his feature debut in Lionsgate’s The Killer’s Game.

McIntyre recently faced Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Wrestlepalooza premium live event but came up short. Perhaps starring in Highlander will help the WWE superstar bounce back from the defeat…