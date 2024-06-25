WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i, Roman Reigns’ Father, Dies at 79

WWF legend Wild Samoan Sika Anoa’i passed away on Tuesday, June 25 at 79. Sika was one half of the Wild Samoans tag team – along with his brother Afa. He is also the father of current WWE star Roman Reigns.

The WWF Hall of Famers began wrestling in the 70s and achieved great success in various wrestling promotions. Their fierce, hard-hitting approach and ferocious personas drew fans from all over. Making the duo one of the most commanding and feared of their day.

Sika Anoa’i Passes Away at 79

The news of Sika’s death was broken by his nephew, Jahrus Anoa’i, via an Instagram tribute post to the wrestling legend.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Former Hall of Famer, Polaivao Leati Sika Anoa’i. He passed away peacefully on June 25th,” read Jahrus’ caption. “Sika was a celebrated figure whose contributions and legacy have left an indelible mark. His memory will live on through his achievements and the many lives he touched.

“His legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations. Reminding us of the impact one person’s life can have on so many. Rest in love Uncle Sika.”

Sika was a member of the Anoa’i family – a staple in WWE and legendary in the world of wrestling. The family has been electrifying fans for decades with their brash attitudes, advanced knowledge of the sport, and impressive in-ring execution.

Several of Sika’s relatives have left an indelible mark on the WWE universe. Some continue to make a name for themselves today.

Members include his cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his son Roman Reigns. Reigns is a former world champion and currently holds the record for most days of title retention in company history (1,316 days).