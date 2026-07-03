nbc-actor-leaving-show-after-13-seasons

A series regular is departing from a long-running NBC show ahead of Season 14.

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LaRoyce Hawkins is leaving Chicago P.D., according to Deadline. He reportedly will return for the first two or three episodes of Season 14 to wrap up Kevin Atwater’s storyline.

The outlet adds that the NBC show is looking for “a new series regular, a Black cop who is an agent of chaos.”

Cast changes on the Chicago shows happen regularly. Before Season 13, Toya Turner departed Chicago P.D. after one season as Officer Kiana Cook. Arienne Mandi stepped in as the new series regular, playing Officer Eva Imani in Season 13. Hawkins now joins former P.D. cast members Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos, who recently left the series.

Hawkins has been keeping the streets of Chicago safe as Atwater since the very first episode in 2014. As part of Hank Voight’s (Jason Beghe) Intelligence Unit, Atwater worked alongside elite officers, including Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar), and Officer Eva Imani (Arienne Mandi).

LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater on ‘Chicago P.D.'(Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC via Getty Images)

Things got complicated for Atwater in Season 13 when he reconnected with Officer Tasha Fox… a friend-turned-lover who drops two bombshells in quick succession: she’s moving to Miami soon, and she’s pregnant with his child. With a baby on the way and an open invitation to swap Chicago winters for Miami sunshine, a move to the Sunshine State might just be in the cards.

Plus, it’ll leave the door open for the fan-favorite character to return to the beloved NBC show.