Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Just Got Married

In a moment that was “So High School,” America’s prom queen, Taylor Swift, married her beau of three grand years, football player Travis Kelce.

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The billionaire pop empress, 36, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, tied the knot on Friday in true pop star fashion, renting out Madison Square Garden for the fairytale-like occasion. The venue ended up confirming the nuptials just went down. As shown below, the arena’s exterior LED screen displayed giant messages reading “JUST&T Married” around 7:30 p.m. ET.

Giant screens showing the message “JUST&T MARRIED!” (T&T for Taylor and Travis) are seen outside Madison Square Garden, the reported venue for the wedding celebrations of pop singer Taylor Swift and pro-athlete Travis Kelce, in New York City on July 3, 2026. Swift and Kelce’s official wedding plans are tightly under wraps, but New York is bracing to host the celebrity marriage of the year this week at Madison Square Garden.(Photo by Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images)

Obviously the “T&T” is for Taylor and Travis.

The event was a real family affair, with Travis’s parents, Donna (“Mama Kelce”) and Ed Kelce, and his brother, retired Eagles center Jason Kelce, with his wife, podcaster Kylie Kelce, cheering them on. Taylor’s parents, Scott and Andrea, and her brother, Austin, were also there, presumably not to object.

Of course, plenty of the star crossed lover’s high profile pals attended, too. A-listers in attendance included Selena Gomez, Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Gigi Hadid and countless others.

Taylor Swift Announced Her Engagement to Travis Kelce Last Summer

The wedding bells were a long time coming for Swift and Kelce, who finally tied the knot after their August 2025 engagement.

Following a nearly two-year-long, globe-trotting public display of affection, the “End Game” singer took to Instagram to announce her engagement to the NFL star/game show host/aspiring actor on Aug. 25, 2025.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift wrote alongside photos of the pastoral proposal. Of course, the post included a snapshot of her engagement bling.

Swift dropped a new album, The Life of a Showgirl, just a few weeks after the big news.

The pair first went public in late 2023, when Swift began her tenure as the Kansas City Chiefs’ most famous fan. A weary public has mercilessly been subjected to their relationship ever since.

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Swifties around the world can finally exhale, as their queen enters her wedded bliss era.