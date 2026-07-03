A fan-favorite Yellowstone spinoff closed out its debut season with some Taylor Sheridan staples… namely murder.

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WARNING: Spoilers for the season 1 finale of Dutton Ranch (now streaming on Paramount+).

Indeed, the Yellowstone spinoff Dutton Ranch concluded its nine-episode debut season on Paramount+ with a firefight, a kidnapping, and a pregnancy.

In a pulse-pounding finale, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) remind everyone why you don’t mess with the Duttons. It kicks off with Beulah Jackson (Annette Bening) deciding it was time for some long-overdue confessions. She filled in her lover Everett McKinney (Ed Harris), Beth, and Rip on the dark truth behind her fentanyl smuggling operation with Joaquin’s (Juan Pablo Raba) father, Mariano (Raoul Trujillo)… a tangled web of shared history she’d been desperate to escape. She’d hoped that bringing the Duttons on at the 10-Petal Ranch would be her ticket out.

Meanwhile, Oreana (Natalie Alyn Lind) gets some unexpected news… she’s pregnant. (And no, we got no hints about who the father is.) Beth shows up moments later, looking for Carter, who Oreana tracks down at Dwight’s place. Instead of spilling the pregnancy bombshell, Oreana suggests they skip town together. He’s all in.

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly attend the ‘Dutton Ranch’ Berlin Special Screening at Delphi Filmpalast on May 7, 2026 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Tristar Media/WireImage)

Perhaps the biggest bombshell came when Joaquin’s father, Mariano, ordered him to kill his brother, Rob-Will. The murder happened moments after Rob-Will shared a rare moment with his daughter, Oreana.

Carter was also discovered at Dwight’s house by Mariano’s men, knocked out and thrown into the back of a truck. Beth soon received a call from Mariano, who made his intentions clear: “I have your boy.”

Quite a cliffhanger leading into season 2…

Meanwhile, Rob-Will actor Jai Courtney won’t be off-screen for long. He stars in Blood on the Promontory, a Western drama from Warfare‘s Ray Mendoza. He also has several upcoming projects, including Netflix’s Protecting Jared, the comedic thriller The Very Best People, and Callback from writer-director Blaise Beyhan.