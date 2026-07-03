Jodie Foster Roasts Brad Pitt’s Latest Box Office Smash

Jodie Foster took a dig at Brad Pitt’s latest box office blockbuster while weighing in on tech’s potential takeover of Tinseltown.

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During her recent chat on The Aspen Institute’s “Who Owns the Future of Hollywood” with former Sony Pictures CEO Michael Lynton at the Aspen Festival of Ideas, Foster couldn’t resist a dig at Pitt’s racing flick F1, quipping with a grin that it seemed like it could’ve been churned out by an algorithm.

“I don’t say this disparagingly — how could I? This movie went on to make millions of dollars. But I look at a movie like F1, and I’m like, ‘F1 was made by AI,” Foster said with a laugh.

“Wasn’t it? I mean, the structure was exactly the structure that you would learn in school,” the 63-year-old Silence of the Lambs legend continued. “The actors say the lines exactly the way it would be written if a computer was writing exactly what would be the right thing for that time. And they were able to dominate the technology to make something big and beautiful and potentially where a lot of the information comes from other places.”

Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon and Damson Idris at the F1 ® The Movie European Premiere in London, June 2025. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Pitt’s film earned over $634M globally, winning the Oscar for Best Sound and receiving nominations for Best Picture, Best Film Editing, and Best Visual Effects.

Jodie Foster Remains Optimistic About AI in Films

Meanwhile, Foster admitted she thought AI would be “getting rid of a lot of jobs” in Hollywood. However, she also seemed optimistic about using it as a tool.

“Hopefully, things like unions will be able to come in and say, you can use my actor 20 times, but you’re going to pay him 20 times. And I think that’s fair,” she reasoned.

“What we all would love is that filmmakers would be able to dominate AI and never lose sight of that,” Foster added. “If we are able to dominate AI consistently over time, we will be able to make things that reflect us, and we can make things better.”