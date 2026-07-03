Star of Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever Reveals Marriage

A star from Netflix’s biggest movie to date just revealed her marriage to a doctor… proving some people really do get the storybook ending

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Indeed, KPop Demon Hunters actress Arden Cho tied the knot with orthopedic surgeon Christopher Lee, Vogue reports.

The Netflix star and her doctor beau celebrated their big day at the stunning Villa Cora in Florence, Italy, over the weekend of June 27, complete with a hanbok welcome party and a reception.

“We fell in love with Florence and wanted the weekend to feel like a beautiful vacation where everyone could slow down, celebrate, and make memories together,” the 40-year-old Partner Track actress gushed to Vogue. “Italy is special to us, not only because of the food and culture, but because this is where I decided he was my person. It became less about the event itself and more about bringing all of our favorite people together in one magical place.”

“I never imagined a wedding could truly feel like a fairy tale, but somehow it did. It was everything I had hoped for and more,” the star added.

Netflix Star Hit a Few Snags Leading Up to Her Storybook Marriage Ceremony

The destination ceremony was expertly planned by Nancy Park and Paean “Pae” Wang at So Happi Together, but the lead-up wasn’t without drama. Lost baggage, a delayed Korean pyebaek ceremony, canceled family flights, and a record-breaking heat wave had Cho in tears… convinced her “wedding weekend was already falling apart.” But they pulled through just in time, turning every mishap into a memory.

“Looking back, this is what made the weekend so special — life isn’t perfect, but the people in our lives came together to make it feel like it was,” Cho recalled. “In Korean, there’s a saying, ‘액땜했다,’ which roughly means that a small hardship spares you from a much bigger one. That’s exactly how we choose to remember our wedding weekend.”

“In many ways, it felt like the perfect beginning to our marriage,” Lee told Vogue. “We learned that even when things don’t go according to plan, we can face them together — with the love and support of the people around us — and still end up with something even more beautiful than we imagined.”

The couple kept their relationship private until Cho revealed her now-husband’s name in Vogue. Despite both living in Los Angeles for nearly two decades, they never met in person … only by way of a dating app. As Cho put it, they connected “exactly when we were supposed to.”

The couple got engaged in Maui last year.

“Spoiler alert: I said yes! 💍,” Cho gushed on Instagram at the time. “Life’s wild, love is wilder. He fixes bones 🦴, I tell stories 🎬. He’s the calm to my chaos—the steady hand in my whirlwind life. Thank you for surprising me with the most magical night in my favorite place. We found our way to forever, together. 3.31.25.”