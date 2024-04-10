Rihanna’s New Grill Gives Off Kanye West Vibes, Reminds Internet of Jaws from ‘James Bond’

Rihanna keeps a pretty low profile these days since taking a step back from music. But as she remains one of the biggest stars in the world, she still manages to make headlines. Rihanna was recently in the news for acquiring an interesting accessory.

In her new Vogue Magazine cover story, the famed artist sported a new grill with a molding that was inspired by Jaws. Not the blockbuster film, but one of the villains in the James Bond movies. He appears in two of the films from the 1970s.

Rihanna’s “Jaws” Inspired Grillz by Gabby Elan (2024) pic.twitter.com/VYsJbEoApR — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) April 9, 2024

Rihanna’s Grill Compared to Kanye West

Kanye West is not a stranger to making headlines. Earlier this year, the multi-platinum rapper was in the news for a similar fashion accessory. Kanye debuted the accessory while he and his wife Bianca Censori were at dinner with comedian Chris Rock, in January.

The cost of Rihanna’s teeth has not been revealed. But Kanye’s new teeth carry a hefty price tag. The new chops cost the rapper $850,000.

Fans were quick to point out the similarities in Rihanna’s teeth to Kanye’s titanium grill.

“Stop trying to downplay Ye’s influence it’s getting old,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“She wouldn’t have done this if it weren’t for him, be honest lmao,” another user said.

“Inspired by Kanye West,” another said.

Insider Details West’s New Teeth

Kanye and Rihanna’s respective accessories are similar. But the biggest difference is that Kanye’s are a permanent fixture. His new grill is “fixed and permanent,” as one source said to the Today Show.

“They are, as the name suggests, fixed and permanent. This goes way beyond veneers or grills,” the insider told the Today Show. “His particular implant is quite unlike anything that has been done before.”

As one might expect, West’s procedure was indeed high-risk. The source also told the Today Show that the rapper designed the teeth himself. However, he did take suggestions from medical experts during the process.

“The source said the implants are “experimental dentistry to say the least”

and were designed “entirely by Ye with the assistance of medical and dental experts including Dr. Connelly,” The Today Show wrote.