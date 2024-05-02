new-nicole-brown-simpson-documentary-coming-to-lifetime

Famed actor and football standout O.J. Simpson passed away in April. The 76-year-old succumbed to a long-time battle with cancer.

Simpson was one of the most famed celebrities ever. But his life also consisted of constant legal trouble. He stood trial for the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in 1995.

Following Simpson’s death, the Lifetime channel is releasing a new documentary about Nicole’s life.

“Now, Lifetime is releasing a new documentary called “The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson,” which puts the focus back on her.

The network dropped the trailer on Thursday morning,” KTLA wrote.

“Lifetime talked to over 50 people about Nicole for the documentary, which includes her friends Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick. Jenner’s ex-husband, Robert Kardashian was a part of Simpson’s “Dream Team” of legal representation during the trial.”

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Upset With Kim Kardashian

TMZ recently revealed that Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister, Tanya, was unhappy about an O.J. Joke that reality star Kim Kardashian made back when she hosted Saturday Night Live.

“Kim hosted ‘SNL’ and her monologue featured a few O.J. jokes … leading with a line about her father, Robert, one of O.J.’s defense attorneys, introducing her to her first Black person. She invited the audience to take a “stab in the dark” who that is — referencing the gruesome manner in which Nicole and Ron Goldman were slain,” they said.

“Tanya says the jokes were “beyond inappropriate and insensitive” and she’s questioning just how much the Kardashians actually cared about Nicole.”

Simpson’s Victim Speaks Out Following Death

But Simpson’s run-ins with law enforcement don’t stop with Nicole and Ron. In 2007, Simpson confiscated pricey sports memorabilia at gunpoint. The ex-star running back was charged with criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, assault, robbery, and using a deadly weapon. He was found guilty and sentenced to 33 years in prison but was released on parole in 2017.

The man whom he robbed at gunpoint, Bruce Fromong, spoke out after his death notice that Simpson “will be missed.”

“O.J. Simpson went to prison for robbing a guy at gunpoint — and in the wake of his death, the victim from that case says he’s gonna miss The Juice … yes, seriously,” TMZ wrote.