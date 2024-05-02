Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Travis Kelce After $34M Chiefs Deal, Calls Him Taylor Swift’s ‘Broke Boyfriend’

Coming into last season, Travis Kelce was already one of the highest-paid players in the NFL on a 4-year, $57-million dollar deal. After winning another Super Bowl in 2024, the Chiefs front office has upped the ante. Kansas City has signed Kelce to an extension that will make him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Travis’ new contract is no doubt a big deal. But it still pales in comparison to the success of his new girlfriend Taylor Swift. Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was quick to point that out. Despite Kelce’s new embarrassment of riches Kimmel still thinks he is just “Taylor’s broke boyfriend.”

Jimmy Kimmel Takes Aim at Travis Kelce

“Can you imagine being in a relationship where you make $34 million and you’re still the broke boyfriend?” Kimmel said on the May 1 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kimmel also noted the reaction of the Swifties to his new deal.

“Another weird thing about dating Taylor Swift is you can be one of the great players of all time, and this is the reaction you get to your contract extension.”

The talk show host then showed screenshots of the Swifties’ reactions to his new deal. They showered him with nicknames such as baby girl,” “sweet boy” and “pookiest pookie.”

Kimmel then responded: “I’m not sure if he’s a football player or a kitten.”

