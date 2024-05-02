ryan-garcia-makes-odd-diddy-reference-after-failing-drug-test

Profession boxing superstar Ryan Garcia shocked the world when he took on undefeated Devin Haney on April 19. Garcia, who was a historic underdog, put on a clinic going the distance with Haney won by decision in their bout.

But on May 1, it was revealed that Garcia tested positive for PEDs in his victory over Haney.

Ryan Garcia Mentions Diddy Amid Allegations

Following the accusation, Garcia mentioned Bad Boy founder Sean “Diddy” Combs, alleging that he paid for the drug test that came back positive.

“Diddy paid for the drug test allegedly,” Garcia said on X, formerly known as Twitter on May 1.

Haney has been know to have a relationship with the music mogul. Leading up to the bout, a photo began to circulate of the boxing star posing with Diddy at one of his pool parties.

Garcia also vehemently denied that he was guilty of taking PEDs.

“Fake news like I was Donald Trump’: “I came on here to address this bull f**king s**t claim that I cheated. Everybody knows that I don’t cheat,” he said. “Why didn’t they come up with this before the fight, if they found it before? Why would they let me step in the ring as a cheater?”

Haney Slams Ryan After PED Accusation

But despite Ryan denying the claim, Haney is not buying it. Following the report, Haney released a statement to ESPN saying that it is “unfortunate,” that Garcia chose to fight “dirty.”

“We learned about this situation not too long ago and it’s unfortunate Ryan cheated and disrespected both the fans, and the sport of boxing by fighting dirty and breaking positive not once, but twice,” Haney said.

“I’ve always been an advocate for clean fighting and this is an example of such. Ryan owes the fans an apology, and by his recent tweet, he still thinks this is a joke. We put our lives on the line to entertain people for a living. We don’t play boxing.”

Haney also acknowledged the dangers of using PEDs in a combat sport.

“This puts the fight in a completely different light. Despite the disadvantage, I still fought on my shield and got back up,” he added.

“People die in this sport. This is not a joking matter.”