Matthew McConaughey, Wife Camila Play Pickleball Pantsless in Wild Tequila Promotion

Cinco de Mayo, the Independence Day of Mexico, is this coming weekend. And although the official holiday is not until Sunday, some people are already getting a head start on the festivities. Famed actor Matthew McConaughey, and his wife Camila, are already getting in on the action.

The couple owns a tequila brand called Pantalones. So as part of a promotion for the upcoming holiday, the McConaughey’s played pickleball. But they went pantless in the commercial.

“In honor of Cinco de Mayo and the brand’s pickle margarita cocktail, the pair can be seen playing a mean game of pickleball without pants,” PEOPLE wrote.

Matthew McConaughey, Wife Camila Sound Off on New Venture

Matthew and Camila launched their tequila company in October 2023. In a statement to PEOPLE, they said their goal was to promote the “fun” part of being tequila drinkers.

“We’re precious about our tequila, not our pants. With the explosion in popularity of tequila, there’s a level of snootiness that’s crept into the category. People now talk about tequila the way they talk about wine. While we’re all for being passionate about tequila, we wanted to remind people that, above all, it’s meant to be fun,” they said.

“That’s where the name Pantalones came from and that’s why you won’t see us wearing any.”

pickleball & pantalones, second serves are a good thing @pantalonesXL pic.twitter.com/4WRILD0CYX — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) May 2, 2024

Kevin Durant Invests in Pickleball Team

Tequila is indeed a product that is on the rise. But so is pickleball. So, multiple celebrities have begun to invest in it. One of those celebrities is NBA superstar Kevin Durant. He and his agency 35 Ventures recently invested in a Major League Pickleball expansion team.

“35V is committed to investing in the future of sports and emerging opportunities, and Major League Pickleball is a league we are incredibly excited about,” Durant’s partner Rich Kleiman said in a release.

“We can’t wait to build this team from the ground up as well as work to elevate the sport and the league to unprecedented heights. As an avid pickleball player and fan, the interest in the sport was a natural fit.”