rihanna-strips-down-for-lingerie-shoot-less-than-a-year-after-birthing-second-child

Rihanna has not released any new music since 2022 when she was featured on the single “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The famed songstress has not even released an album since she dropped Anti in 2016.

During her hiatus, Rih has started a family with her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky. They have two kids together. But Rihanna is showing no signs of suffering from “mom-bod.” She dropped some steamy photos over the weekend to show her fans and haters that she is still that girl.

Rihanna Scores Big Bag From Coveted Performance

It has been nearly a decade since Rihanna dropped her last album. But as a business mogul, she still knows how to get paid for her music in other ways. Rih Rih performed at the wedding of the son of Mukesh Ambani in March. Ambani has a net worth of $112 billion. So you know he was willing to drop a hefty amount for Rihanna’s services. TMZ reports that she was paid $6 million for the appearance.

“RiRi strolled through the Jamnagar Airport in Western India Saturday and was clearly feeling pretty good about her performance. She was hired to play the pre-wedding party for the son of Mukesh Ambani, the industrialist worth $112 billion,” TMZ wrote.

“The real reason for her smile, though, is probably the direct deposit hitting her account. She was reportedly paid $6 million for the one-night gig. But, because the show was so long, there’s speculation she even got up to 8 figures! Good day’s work, if ya can get it… and Rihanna can.”

Rih Remaining Positive Amid A$AP Rocky Case

Things may appear to be going well for Rihanna. But everything has not peachy for the songstress. ASAP Rocky, the father of her two children was arrested in August 2022 after an altercation where he injured an “acquaintance’ with a firearm. Ahead of the trial, which began in January, one source told US Weekly, that Rihanna is “remaining calm” during the court proceedings.

“Rihanna is focusing on remaining calm as Rocky’s trial approaches next week. She knows the whole situation is out of her hands, and all she can do is be there to show support for Rocky,” the source told US Weekly.

“Although this is a stressful time, she’s been strong for the whole family and is holding it all together for the sake of her children and Rocky. They’ve made it a point to celebrate the holidays with their boys and loved ones including friends and family.”