britney-spears-breaks-silence-on-hotel-incident-with-boyfriend-paul-soliz

Famed pop star Britney Spears is in the headlines again. And as usual, it is not for good reason.

The famed singer was involved in an alleged hotel incident with her boyfriend, Paul Feliz. The incident was so serious that paramedics and other first responders had to be called.

Britney Spears Cites ‘Fake News’ in Response to Incident

Spears took to Instagram on May 2 to address the alleged incidents. And despite the reports, Spears says that the allegations are fake news.

“Just to let people know … the news is fake !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger every day!!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie ???” she said in the post.

“Goddesses out there, I’m reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too !!! … I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed.”

LAPD, LAFD Confirm Incident at Hotel

Spears may be claiming fake news. But there is evidence that at least proves there was an incident at the Chateau Marmon, the hotel that she and Feliz were staying at. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that they received a call about an injured woman at the same address.

“The LAFD received a 911 call at around 12:42 a.m. this morning [Thursday] requesting aid for an injured adult female at [Chateau Marmont], but the caller did not offer any specifics regarding the injury,” a spokesperson for the LAFD told Yahoo.

“One LAFD paramedic ambulance responded to the location. At this time, it is not clear if the paramedic crew encountered the injured person or offered any manner of medical assistance. The paramedic ambulance departed the location at 1:17 a.m. without transporting anyone to the hospital.”

The Los Angeles Police Department also confirmed to the outlet that they had responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon earlier in the evening at the same hotel.

“It was secondhand information from the caller stating the suspect was threatening people at the location,” the spokesperson said. “Officers arrived and all parties, including the caller, were gone. Officers were not able to determine whether or not a crime occurred.”