Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. Call It Quits After 7 Months

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have officially decided to call it quits.

The two allegedly got together in September of 2023 and have since decided to go their separate ways.

A source close to the couple stated that Kim and Odell have no bad blood toward each other. In fact, they are still remaining friends. While the exact reason for the breakup is unclear, it seems as though the two have more of a friendship than a romance.

According to the source, the two ex-lovers decided they’re better off remaining platonic. However, it’s clear that they still care about each other, as they’re still each other‘s lives and are maintaining respect for one another.

As for Kim, TMZ reported that she’s content being single right now and is focusing on both her family and her career.

Kim and Odell reportedly dated for around seven months before their recent decision to call it quits.

In the wake of their split, countless individuals on X mentioned that they didn’t even realize the two were dating. Others criticized both Kim and Odell, questioning why either one would date the other.

However, the two never truly confirmed they were a couple despite being spotted together and sparking many rumors. Even back when they were first photographed together in September, sources only mentioned that they were casually seeing each other, with no reports of a serious relationship.

In fact, as their “relationship” progressed, they were spotted at many of the same events together. However, they maintained a distance from each other at said outings.

At one point, they did show signs of intimacy when attending Jay Z and Beyoncé‘s Oscars after-party. At the time eyewitnesses saw Kim grabbing Odell‘s face. But even so, there were no kisses or any other romantic displays.

Regardless of whether they were seriously dating, both Kim and Odell seem to be content and civil amid their split.