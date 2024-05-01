Richard Simmons Weighs in on Barbra Streisand, Melissa McCarthy Ozempic Drama

With Barba Streisand and Melissa McCarthy’s awkward Ozempic drama making headlines, Richard Simmons shares his thoughts about the situation.

The situation took place on Instagram earlier this week when McCarthy shared a snapshot of herself at the Center Theatre Group’s 2024 Gala in Los Angeles. The event honored artist Matthew Bourne.

Noticing that McCarthy appeared to be slimming down in the photos, Streisland made an outlandish comment. Give him my regards,” she wrote. “Did you take Ozempic?”

It didn’t take long for Streisand to land in hot water with the internet, as Instagram users piled on the insults. This included Streisand being referred to as a “major boomer aunt.”

Despite Streisand publicly asking her a pretty personal question, McCarthy shrugged it off. She described Streisand as being a “treasure” and she loves her.

Streisand also spoke out about her comment by stating she didn’t mean any harm. “She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!”

Richard Simmons Apologizes to Melissa McCarthy on Behalf of Barbra Streisand

Sharing his opinion on the social media drama, Richard Simmons took to his Facebook account to praise Melissa McCarthy and apologize to her.

“I love Melissa McCarthy,” the well-known fitness guru gushed in his post. “I have seen every one of her movies. A famous legendary singer, [Barbra Streisand], made a remark about her weight loss… and was asking if she had used a popular weight loss shot.”

Revealing his initial reaction to the question, Richard Simmons wrote, “What a question. I apologize to Melssafor these remarks. And by the way, Melissa you look fabulous!”

This isn’t the first time that the public has questioned McCarthy about her weight. In 2014, the actress told Women’s Wear Daily she has struggled with weight fluctuation over the years.

“[I’ve been] every size on the planet,” she said. “I have experienced dressing me as a 6, a 12, and more. And when you go above a size 12, you don’t lose your love of fashion.”

A year after that comment, McCarthy revealed she lost 50 pounds. However, she said the key to weight loss was she stopped worrying when it came to shedding weight. “I think there’s something to kinda loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely has worked.”

She also told Refinery29 in 2016, “I have [lost weight], but I’ll be back again. I’ll be up, I’ll be down, probably for the rest of my life. The thing is, if that is the most interesting thing about me, I need to go have a lavender farm in Minnesota and give this up. There has to be something more.”