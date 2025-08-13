reba-mcentire-breaks-her-silence-following-the-death-of-her-stepson-brandon-blackstock

Less than a week after her stepson, Brandon Blackstock, passed away, country icon Reba McEntire broke her silence.

In her latest Instagram post, the “Survivor” hitmaker shared a special tribute to Blackstock. “Last week, my stepson/oldest son Brandon Blackstock went home to be with God,” she wrote. “His struggle is over and he is in eternal peace in God’s presence.”

She then wrote, “There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together. His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family.”

“Rest in peace cowboy,” Reba added. “Happy trails to you til we meet again.”

She also shared a series of photos featuring her with Brandon.

Reba McEntire was married to Brandon Blackstock’s father, Narvel, from 1989 to 2015. Although she and Narvel split a decade ago, the country superstar was still listed as Brandon’s stepmother in his obituary.

Brandon died on Aug. 7 at the age of 48. His cause of death is melanoma, a form of skin cancer. The manner of death is natural causes.

“Never did his star shine brighter than in his role as a father,” the talent manager’s obituary reads. “Nothing mattered to Brandon more than his four beautiful children, Savannah, Seth, River, and Remy. To say he was devoted seems cliché. It feels like an overused word, but it is the correct word. He was a devoted father. His four children were and will always be his greatest love and his greatest legacy.”

“He was the son, brother, father, friend, and love you prayed to have in your life. Above all, he was a dreamer,” the obituary added. “His passion for his dreams changed lives, whether he was working in Nashville or Montana.”

Reba McEntire’s Son Shelby Pays Tribute to His Half-Brother Brandon Blackstock

Meanwhile, Reba McEntire and Narvel Blackstock’s son, Shelby, also paid his half-brother, Brandon.

“Words cannot begin to capture the tremendous loss our family has endured,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “Yesterday, we lost a brother, a father, a grandfather, and a son.”

Shelby then described his older half-brother as an irreplaceable part of the Blackstock family. He then said Brandon was funny, bright, and full of life.

“He taught me so much, leaving behind countless cherished memories that I will hold onto forever,” Shelby also shared. “For every treasured moment we shared, there are so many more we’ll never get to make together, but I know you’ll still be there. Every hunt, every flight, and in the everyday moments of life, I’ll feel your presence.”

Shelby further noted, “And although it may annoy you, you’ll have to watch me do it all just a little better, a little smoother, and —let’s be honest— looking far more handsome than you ever could in the process.”

Shelby added that he and the Blackstock family will always miss Brandon and will never stop loving, remembering, and celebrating him.

Reba responded to the post, writing, “Very well said, Shelby. Yes, we will miss him so much.”