Cause of Death for Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Released

Days after Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, suddenly passed away at the age of 48, the late talent manager’s cause of death has been revealed.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis revealed that Blackstock passed away in his home in Butte, Montana, on Aug. 7, surrounded by his family. His cause of death was melanoma, a form of skin cancer. The manner of death has been ruled as natural causes.

A rep of the Blackstock family confirmed Brandon’s death. “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by his family.”

“We thank you for your thoughts and prayers,” the statement added. “And ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Brandon’s death occurred days after Kelly Clarkson announced she was postponing the rest of her August Las Vegas residency dates to be with the former couple’s children, daughter River, 11, and son Remington, 9.

“Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas,” she shared. “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

“I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows,” she then added. “And I so appreciate your grace, kindness, and understanding.”

Clarkson and Blackstock were married for seven years. The American Idol icon filed for divorce in June 2020. The split was finalized in 2022.

Sources Say Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Staying Strong’ For Her Children Following the Death of Her Ex-Husband

Sources close to Kelly Clarkson revealed she is “staying strong” for her two children as they mourn her ex-husband.

“Kelly and Brandon had their ups and downs, but at the end of the day, he was the father of her children,” an insider shared. “And she is absolutely heartbroken for them.”

They also said, “Her kids are her entire world, and she’s staying strong for their sake.”

Another source stated that Clarkson has “been devastated” for her children as Blackstock privately faced cancer. “When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake. Kelly has always tried to keep things classy. It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She’s been devastated for the kids.”

Brandon Blackstock is survived by his sons, Seth and Remington; daughters, Savannah and River; grandson, Lake; father, Narvel Blackstock; mother, Elisa Gayle Ritter; and siblings, Shelby, Shawna, and Chassidy.