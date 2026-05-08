Radio Legend Dies at 87: RIP to John Sterling

John Sterling, the legendary radio voice of the New York Yankees for 36 seasons, has passed away, with the team paying tribute.

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Sterling died on May 4 at his home in Edgewater, New Jersey. He was 87. The cause of death was complications following a heart attack, according to MLB.com.

The New York Yankees announced his passing, stating on social media, “The Yankees mourn the loss of legendary broadcaster John Sterling. Our thoughts are with John’s family, friends and loved ones at this time.”

The Yankees mourn the loss of legendary broadcaster John Sterling. Our thoughts are with John’s family, friends and loved ones at this time. pic.twitter.com/1rCeRC1D61 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 4, 2026

Sterling had undergone heart bypass surgery in recent months and was receiving care at home at the time of his death.

Sterling was known for his signature home run calls, from Derek Jeter’s “Jeter jolt!” to Alex Rodriguez’s “A-bomb from A-Rod!” But for Yankees fans, no victory was truly complete until they heard Sterling’s trademark callout: “The Yankees win! Thuuuuuuuuh Yankees win!”

When he retired in April 2024, Sterling had called 5,420 regular-season and 211 postseason games for the Yankees. He began his career with the team as a pregame host before broadcasting 5,060 consecutive games from September 1989 to July 2019.

Remembering the legendary John Sterling and some of his most famous calls ❤️🎙️ pic.twitter.com/cKlpvEgnFI — MLB (@MLB) May 4, 2026

Sterling was born John Sloss in Manhattan on July 4, 1938. At 19, he began his on-air career at a small radio station near Buffalo, changing his name to Sterling. He worked at various other stations over the next few decades before joining New York’s WABC in 1989.

In 2013, the Yankees moved to WFAN, and Sterling made the switch along with his co-announcer, Suzyn Waldman. The two would work together for Sterling’s final 20 seasons.

How the Yankees Plan to Pay Tribute to Radio Legend John Sterling

“Through his unique style and passionate play-by-play calls, Sterling endeared himself to generations of players and fans as radio voice of the Yankees from 1989 to 2024,” Major League Baseball said in a statement. “His signature punctuation of Yankees victories included calling the final out of five World Series championships.”

The Yankees honored Sterling on Monday by wearing caps with his initials stitched on the back, a tribute they will continue in games through May 17. The team will also pay season-long tribute by wearing a customized memorial patch on their uniforms, beginning Monday, May 18.

The Yankees will pay season-long tribute to John Sterling by wearing a customized memorial patch on uniforms beginning Monday, May 18. pic.twitter.com/wwo1SxxbCd — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 5, 2026

Sterling is survived by his four children: triplets Bradford, Derek, and Veronica, and a daughter, Abigail.