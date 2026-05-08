Pentagon Releases Dozens of New UFO Files, Tells Public To ‘Make up Their Own Minds’

The Pentagon has declassified a trove of new files on UFOs, telling a curious public to draw their own conclusions about what’s out there.

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The effort is a collaboration between the Pentagon, the White House, the Director of National Intelligence, the Department of Energy, NASA, and the FBI.

The Pentagon took to X on Friday morning to announce that more documents will be released on a rolling basis. They added that while past administrations sought to discredit or dissuade the American people, President Donald Trump “is focused on providing maximum transparency to the public, who can ultimately make up their own minds about the information contained in these files.”

The Pentagon’s release of 162 files comes after a presidential order from February demanding transparency on “alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs).”

According to the Associated Press, President Trump previously declassified records on the assassinations of JFK, RFK, and MLK Jr., which, much like your average UFO sighting, revealed very little.

Even before Trump’s directive, the Pentagon was already working to declassify government documents on UFOs—or as the spooks call them, unexplained anomalous phenomena (UAPs). In 2022, Congress even created an office just for declassifying this material. Its 2024 debut report detailed hundreds of new incidents but found no evidence that the U.S. government had ever confirmed a sighting of alien tech.

Sean Kirkpatrick, the physicist and ex-Intel officer who led the Pentagon’s UFO office until 2023, said that after reviewing government records, he believes there are no major revelations to be found.

“Readers should not get their hopes up that there’s going to be some document with photos, interviewing the aliens when they came down,” Kirkpatrick told the Associated Press. “Because that just doesn’t exist.”

The Internet Reacts to After Pentagon Releases Dozens of New UFO Files

However, that hasn’t stopped the armchair experts and UFO enthusiasts of social media from being very, very impressed.

“These Apollo 12 photos are wild,” one X user wrote, alongside mysterious snaps shared by the Pentagon.

These Apollo 12 photos are wild pic.twitter.com/0zOHzrCKbk — bitchuneedsoap (@bitchuneedsoap) May 8, 2026

There was also this very odd composite sketch of an object that witnesses say flickered in and out of existence over a US testing site in September 2023, which looks uncannily like something out of an 80s-era episode of Unsolved Mysteries.

FBI composite sketch of an unidentified object which witnesses say appeared then disappeared over a US testing site in Sept. 2023, released by Pentagon.



Published eyewitness reports say the object was "metallic bronze" & was the length of 2 to 3 Blackhawk helicopters. pic.twitter.com/KUCn3TTzsA — Benjamin S. Weiss (@BenjaminSWeiss) May 8, 2026

Another X user posted a 2022 video showing an unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP) submitted to AARO by the United States Central Command.

Pentagon-linked UFO report raises new questions



In 2022, the United States Central Command submitted footage of an unidentified aerial phenomenon to AARO. The infrared video, captured from a U.S. military platform, shows a fast-moving object described in the report as a possible… pic.twitter.com/FfaIENKGzb — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) May 8, 2026

The infrared video shows a fast-moving object, which a report helpfully described as a “possible missile.” The same report also logged four other unidentified objects that analysts concluded were probably just birds.

The truth might be out there, but it seems the good stuff, as always, is still heavily redacted.