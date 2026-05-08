Big Update on Millie Bobby Brown’s Next Movie

Millie Bobby Brown’s upcoming Netflix film Nineteen Steps has landed a major new addition behind the camera, with Academy Award-winning director Tom Hooper officially signing on to helm the project.

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The development marks a significant step forward for the adaptation of Brown’s bestselling novel and signals Netflix’s continued investment in one of its biggest stars.

Deadline first reported that Hooper, best known for directing The King’s Speech, Les Misérables, and The Danish Girl, will direct the World War II drama for the streaming platform. Anthony McCarten, the Oscar-nominated writer behind Bohemian Rhapsody and The Theory of Everything, is adapting the screenplay.

’19 Steps’ Is Based On Millie Bobby Brown’s Grandmother

Brown co-wrote Nineteen Steps with author Kathleen McGurl. The novel debuted in 2023 and drew inspiration from the experiences of Brown’s grandmother during World War II. The story follows Nellie Morris, an 18-year-old woman living in London’s East End during the Blitz as she navigates wartime hardships, family struggles, and a romance with an American airman. The plot also centers on the Bethnal Green Tube disaster, one of the deadliest civilian tragedies in wartime Britain.

Brown will produce the film through her company PCMA alongside Jake Bongiovi and Bobby Brown. Jonathan Eirich will produce for Rideback, while Nick Reynolds will serve as executive producer. Reports indicated that Brown may also star in the movie, although Netflix has not formally confirmed casting details.

The announcement represents a high-profile return to feature directing for Hooper, whose last theatrical film was 2019’s Cats. Before that release, Hooper established himself as one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed filmmakers after winning the Academy Award for Best Director for The King’s Speech.

Netflix and Brown have built a strong creative partnership over recent years through projects including Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, Damsel, and The Electric State. The streamer continues to position Brown as one of its marquee stars, with Enola Holmes 3 also in development.

Production details and a release date for Nineteen Steps have not yet been announced. However, Hooper’s involvement has already generated significant attention across the entertainment industry.