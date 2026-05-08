After Tying the Knot in August, Pop Star Welcomes Baby

Singer-songwriter Banks has welcomed her first child with husband Drew Snider less than two years after the couple married in an intimate ceremony in Seattle.

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Banks, whose full name is Jillian Rose Banks, announced the birth on Instagram alongside Snider, a professional lacrosse player. The couple revealed that their daughter, Navy Banks Snider, was born on April 16, 2026.

In the post, they shared a black-and-white photograph showing the newborn gripping one of her parents’ fingers. The caption read: “Navy Banks Snider 4.16.26. I miss you when you’re right in front of me and we don’t know how we ever lived without you.”

The announcement quickly drew congratulations from fans and fellow musicians, many of whom celebrated the arrival of the couple’s first child.

Banks had revealed her pregnancy in December 2025 through a backstage Instagram video. In that clip, she showed her baby bump and told followers, “Baby goddess coming 2026!”

Jillian Banks And Drew Snider Married In 2024

Banks and Snider married in August 2024 after becoming engaged earlier that year.

Vogue previously reported that the couple held a private garden ceremony near their Seattle home before hosting a larger celebration the following evening. Banks told the magazine that the pair exchanged vows privately before the ceremony, describing the moment as deeply personal and meaningful.

The couple first connected in 2019 after Snider sent Banks a direct message on Instagram. After weeks of online conversations, Banks invited him backstage at one of her Seattle concerts. She later recalled that she developed feelings for him by the end of the evening.

Banks rose to prominence during the 2010s with emotionally charged alternative-pop releases including Goddess and The Altar. Critics praised her moody production style, layered vocals, and introspective songwriting, helping her establish a loyal international fanbase.

The singer has remained active musically while sharing glimpses of her personal life more openly in recent years. Fans now await news about whether motherhood could influence her next creative chapter.

The arrival of Navy Banks Snider marks a major milestone for the artist and her husband as they begin life as new parents.