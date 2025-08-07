Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband and Talent Manager Brandon Blackstock Dead at 48

Brandon Blackstock, a talent manager who was the ex-husband of Kelly Clarkson and the former stepson of Reba McEntire, has died.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” a rep for his family told PEOPLE in a statement. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Blackstock was 48.

On Wednesday, Clarkson announced that Blackstock had been unwell, prompting her to postpone her Las Vegas residency to focus on their children, River, 11, and Remington, 9.

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” she wrote. She also apologized to fans and thanked them for their “grace, kindness, and understanding.”

Blackstock was also a father to two children from a previous marriage, Savannah and Seth, as well as a grandson, Lake.

Brandon Blackstock’s Passing Follows Prolonged Divorce Proceedings

Clarkson and Blackstock’s relationship began in 2012, culminating in their marriage the following year. Initially, their bond was both personal and professional, as Blackstock also took on the role of her manager.

However, Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. What followed were years of legal disputes over their finances.

When they finalized their divorce in March 2022, Clarkson was ordered to pay Blackstock a one-time payment of just over $1.3 million, plus monthly spousal and child support payments.

The pair were later involved in additional legal battles; in 2023, Blackstock was ordered to pay Clarkson more than $2.6 million in past commissions for overstepping his legal limits while serving as her manager and unlawfully procuring her work in violation of California’s Talent Agencies Act.

In March 2024, the singer filed a lawsuit claiming she may be entitled to even more money, though both parties withdrew their cases in early May 2024.

Blackstock is survived by his sons, Seth and Remington; his daughters, Savannah and River; his grandson, Lake; his father, Narvel Blackstock; and his siblings, Shelby, Shawna, and Chassidy.