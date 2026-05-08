Roxy Horner Wears Wedding Dress Down Shopping Isle After Marrying Comedian Jack Whitehall

Model Roxy Horner has shared a lighthearted post-wedding moment after marrying Jack Whitehall, revealing that she wore her wedding dress down a supermarket aisle in a bid to get more use out of the gown.

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Horner, 34, recently tied the knot with Whitehall in April 2026 at a countryside ceremony in Wiltshire. The couple, who share a young daughter, celebrated their wedding with a lavish event that featured multiple outfits and a large bridal party.

In a video posted on her Instagram account after the ceremony, Horner filmed herself walking through a supermarket while still dressed in one of her bridal gowns. “I refuse to wear this dress just once,” she wrote in the caption.

In the video of her walking down a rather different kind of aisle, she wrote, “He asked me to walk down the aisle again… So I dressed appropriately.”

Horner’s joke follows a wedding that already included multiple looks. Reports indicate she wore more than one gown during the celebrations, reflecting a trend among high-profile weddings where brides opt for outfit changes between ceremony and reception.

Fans React To Playful Supermarket Video

The supermarket moment quickly drew attention online, with fans reacting to the contrast between a couture wedding dress and a routine shopping trip.

Many found the moment relatable and hilarious.

One wrote, “I’d never want to take it off, it’s so stunning!”

“Stepford Wife already,” joked another.

“I love this. I don’t blame you the dress is stunning,” chimed in a third.

“You go girl!!!!!” exclaimed one more.

Whitehall, a well-known comedian and television personality, has often shared aspects of his personal life with audiences, and Horner’s post continues that openness.

Their relationship, which began in 2020, has remained in the public eye, particularly following their engagement in 2024 and the birth of their daughter in 2023.

The newlyweds have continued to post glimpses of their life together since the ceremony, with Horner’s supermarket appearance standing out as one of the more unconventional moments.