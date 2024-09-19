Rapper Boosie BadAzz Defends Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Following Arrest: ‘He’s Just Freakier’

Coming to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ defense following his NYC arrest, fellow rapper Boosie BadAzz refers to the music mogul as being “just freakier” than most celebrities.

In a rant on X (formerly Twitter), Boosie Badazz shares his thoughts about Diddy being arrested for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The younger rapper stated he felt Diddy was arrested for doing what “every other famous entertainer has done.”

In all caps, Boosie BadAzz declared, “He just freakier. We actually go call women prostitutes who fly n willingly to be with they partners for sex? If that’s the case if u been flewed out n had sex you should be labeled a prostitute. If that’s the case thats 80% of the women reading this.”

i feel DIDDY N JAIL FOR BASICALLY DOING WHAT EVERY OTHER FAMOUS ENTERTAINER HAS DONE “FLEW BITCHES OUT FOR 3 SOMES “HE JUST FREAKIER‼️WE ACTUALLY GO CALL WOMEN PROSTITUTES WHO FLY N WILLINGLY TO BE WITH THEY PARTNERS FOR SEX? IF THATS THE CASE IF U BEEN FLEWED ✈️ OUT N HAD SEX… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 18, 2024

He then stated if someone is a celebrity, they have to “fly p—y” in. “How else u go get the p—y?” he asked. You’re never n one place.”

Boosie BadAzz did acknowledge Diddy’s 2016 assault tape by writing, “When I saw that video I was p—sed off at this n—a like he really got a problem. But facing ‘life n prison’ doing basically what so many other entertainer[s] has done.”

Boosie BadAzz Doubles Down on Diddy Defense

In a second post, Boosie BadAzz said he feel like Diddy’s sex trafficking charge for “flying b—ches in for 3 somes” would be a tool used to take down other hip artist and celebrities.

“Just think about it,” he wrote. “Who flying they yeah yeahs to turn up? Who always n a different city n gotta fly p—sy’ to them?”

He also asked, “Who ain’t tripping n go give they sex partner a lil change? Think about it this s— real.”

Boozie BadAzz then offered some “advice” to other artists. “If you fly a chick n yall turn up n give her a lil change so she straihgt when she go gome that’s #sextrafficking. Be careful who u fly n.”

Diddy was arrested earlier this week and has been denied bail. He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.