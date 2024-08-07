Racing Cyclist Crushed to Death by Falling Speaker Feet From Finish Line in Horrifying Video

A cyclist lost her life in a freak accident when a giant speaker fell on her just seconds before she crossed the finish line during a race.

Jaiane Oliveira, a 34-year-old mother of two, swerved and collided with a sound truck parked beside the track after another cyclist came too close during the race in Brazil on July 28th, as captured in a shocking video.

According to reports, the impact caused one of the 6-foot speakers mounted on the vehicle to topple and tragically crush Oliveira.

Cyclist Jaiane Oliveira crashes into the sound car and was killed after a speaker falls on top of her in the city of Baianópolis, in Western Bahia Brazil . In addition to her, a second competitor lost balance and fell after hitting the same speaker that hit the victim. pic.twitter.com/WLVHKwaI81 — Paul Harvey Predicts 🇳🇿NZ (@HicksKiwi) August 4, 2024

Horrified bystanders hurried to pull the speaker off Oliveira. They also attempted to administer first aid. Tragically, she was later pronounced dead at the hospital due to her head injuries. Another biker was also thrown off their bike. However, they managed to get back on their feet and finish the race.

Oliveira is survived by her twin sons and husband, who also competed in the event last weekend.

Reports indicate that the sound truck left the scene before the police arrived, and authorities are currently conducting an investigation.

Cyclists Pay a Touching Tribute to Oliveira After She Was Tragically Crushed by a Speaker

Cyclist Jaiane Oliveira tragically lost her life when a speaker reportedly crushed her in a freak accident.(Image via Instagram / Jaiane Oliveira)

“On behalf of the entire Dubai Bikers team, we regret the death of the cyclist, Jaiane Oliveira,” the event organizers reportedly wrote an Instagram post. The sixth annual cycling competition was held in Baianópolis, located in northeast Brazil, and was organized by the Dubai Bikers.

“The loss of this special person leaves a deep void in our hearts,” the group added in the post. “May the memories and legacy bring comfort and strength.”

On July 29th, seventy cyclists from various cities came together to honor Oliveira at her funeral. The service was reportedly held approximately 100 miles west of the site of the tragic race.

On race day, Oliviera shared a radiant photo on Instagram, proudly clad in cycling gear.

“Sow with gratitude so that you may reap with joy,” she wrote in Portuguese alongside the image.

Her Instagram page is a testament to a life well lived but cut far too short. Many of her photos captured her in action during biking races, engaging in workouts, and cherishing moments with her two young sons.