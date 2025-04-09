massive-explosion-occurs-on-ship-with-19-crew-members-aboard

A large-scale rescue operation is underway in the North Sea following a devastating explosion and fire aboard the 500-foot container ship, Victoria L.

The incident unfolded around 1 pm local time on April 9 near Hoek van Holland, prompting the Dutch coastguard to respond to reports of an explosion aboard a Liberian-flagged vessel. The Victoria L, carrying a crew of 19, was en route from Hamburg to the port of Rotterdam when a massive explosion ignited a fire on board, per the Express.

The Victoria L (Image via vesselfinder.com)

The cause of the explosion remains unclear, but reports indicate that crew members are grappling with a fire that reignited in the afternoon. The fire aboard the Victoria L reportedly started in the engine room, according to the Netherlands Coast Guard. Fortunately, no cargo was on board at the time, and new crew members have been reported as injured.

Two helicopters and several vessels are reportedly en route to the scene to support rescue efforts.

The Dutch Coastguard Deployed Several Vessels Following Massive Ship Explosion

The Dutch coastguard has deployed several vessels to provide assistance following the explosion.

The response team includes several critical resources: a Coast Guard helicopter designated for transporting the fire brigade team (MIRG-NL). Meanwhile, standing by for potential evacuations, lifeboats from KNRM stations in Scheveningen and Hoek van Holland, the Multraship Protector (an emergency tug), the Arca (Rijkswaterstaat’s oil spill response vessel), and the Multratug 36 (another emergency tug), which is currently en route.

The Dutch coastguard, along with other authorities, is actively working to safeguard the crew and manage the situation effectively.

Tracking data indicated that the Victoria L was scheduled to arrive in Rotterdam by 2 pm local time. However, the incident has disrupted its journey, delaying the vessel’s progress.

The Victoria L, built in 2009, sails under the Liberian flag. It measures 528 feet long and 91 feet wide.