prince-andrew-accuser-leaves-hospital-after-claiming-she-had-4-days-left-to-live

One week after revealing she only had days left to live, Prince Andrew accuser, Virginia Giuffre, was released from the hospital.

Giuffre was rushed to the hospital following a terrifying vehicle accident involving a school bus. While in the hospital, she shared photos of herself covered in bruises while lying in a hospital bed. She revealed she was going into kidney renal failure and her doctors had given her four days to live.

“This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details,” she wrote in an Instagram post late last month. “But I think it [is] important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn, that no matter what your car is made of, it might as well be a tin can.”

Noting she had only days to live, Giuffre shared she hoped to see her children one last time. “I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes,” she wrote. “S— in one hand and wish in the other [and] I guarantee it’s still going to be s— at the end of the day.”

However, on Monday, Apr. 7, Giuffre was discharged from the Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth.

The Prince Andrew Accuser Claims She Was Abused By Her Husband of 22 Years

While in the hospital, Virginia Giuffre claimed her husband of 22 years, Robert Giuffre, had abused her. The couple allegedly had a physical altercation earlier this year.

In a statement to People, Virginia revealed details about the abuse. “I was able to fight back against Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, who abused and trafficked me. But I was unable to escape the domestic violence in my marriage until recently.”

She then shared, “After my husband’s latest physical assault, I can no longer stay silent.”

Virginia’s brother, Sky Roberts, and his wife, Amanda, also said she is speaking out about the allegations due to the severity of her injuries.

“I think the latest incident that they had, she almost died,” Amanda shared. She was referring to an alleged incident between the couple. “And we had to speak that truth with her on the phone. And I think she had acknowledged that if she had one more instance with him, she wasn’t making it out of there.”

Virginia’s spokesperson revealed the last time Robert allegedly beat her was on Jan. 9, leaving her with a cracked sternum and a perforated eye. She also sustained other injuries. She was transported to a nearby hospital to care for the injuries.

Sky and Amanda further shared that they didn’t know whether Virginia’s medical issues were caused by the car accident or a recent physical altercation.

“Let’s be clear, she never stated in the bus accident the cause of her other injuries,” Sky pointed out. “But I do think that the bus crash in some way, shape, or form saved her life. It could have been a blessing in disguise.”

Meanwhile, Robert recently filed a family violence restraining order against Virginia.