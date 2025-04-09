Kylie Kelce Opens Up About Postpartum Depression After Welcoming Baby No. 4

Days after she and Jason welcomed their fourth daughter, Finnley ‘Finn’ Anne, Kylie Kelce opens up about her struggles with postpartum depression.

During the bonus clip of the latest episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie Kelce stated it is important to discuss postpartum depression.

“I do think that there are a number of women, who [appreciate] me having certain discussions on the podcast, being open to have discussions about my pregnancy experience and the fact that I don’t actually care to be pregnant,” she said. “That it’s actually sort of that same dual-experience of they’re not dependent of each other – that I’m super grateful to be able to get pregnant, but I do not enjoy being pregnant.”

“The same idea of you can have these thoughts and feelings, you can have these anxious moments, you have this rage,” Kylie continued. “Experience this range of emotion, or even a step further, an actual mood disorder postpartum. But you can still love your child and be happy that your child is here, be happy to be a mother, and to be grateful for the experience.”

Kylie Kelce said it’s so crucial for women to hear that specifically. “There is still that immense amount of guilt associated with the fact that you would even think, ‘what would happen if,’” she noted. “Or that you aren’t finding joy in everyday life. Or it feels redundant that you get up every day and you do breakfasts and you do this, and you do that, and it’s the same routine every [day]. And so I think that the idea of encouraging women to speak out when they’re having those moments.”

She declared that the “liberating feeling” will be worth it.

Kylie Kelce Admits She’s Not a Fan of ‘Push Gifts’

Along with discussing postpartum depression, Kylie Kelce revealed her true thoughts about “push gifts.” This is a gift given to a mother following the birth.

“I am not necessarily a fan of a push present,” she said.

However, Kylie did offer an alternative to push gifts. She thinks a postpartum meal is better. “I think it’s very sweet to do a little postpartum meal like that sushi platter,” she shared. “Jason did try to get me sushi yesterday when we came home, but our favorite sushi spot was not open. So we’re probably going to do it today or tomorrow.”

Although she’s not a fan of push gifts, Kylie Kelce said her husband gave her one of her favorite pieces of jewelry.

“I believe it’s called an itty bitty initial necklace from Zoë Chicco,” she revealed. “And it just has a little W on it. It’s a very dandy little chain. It has a W and then a diamond, and it’s offset. I wear it all the time. I actually still wear it, and it was a push present for Wyatt.”

She then added, “To be clear, I do know that we’re on our fourth kid. So I have switched to saying that the W counts for Wyatt. And it now counts for Winnie. It’s fine.”