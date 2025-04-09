Lady A’s Charles Kelley is gearing up for round two of parenthood, as he and his stunning wife Cassie prepare to add another bundle of joy to the family.

The country singer and his wife announced they are expecting their second child in a surprise Instagram post on Tuesday, March 25. The photos, taken by Mary Craven Dawkins, show Cassie in an off-the-shoulder green dress that highlights her baby bump.

In one photo, 43-year-old Charles has his arm gently wrapped around his wife, who is 42. In other shots, their 9-year-old son, Ward, appears, standing happily between his parents.

“Biggest surprise of our lives! Baby Kelley coming early fall 2025. Big brother is the MOST excited,” the glowing couple wrote alongside the heartwarming photos.

Of course, fans and friends alike rushed to the comment to celebrate the baby announcement.

“I’m bawling over these photos. What a miracle and a blessing!” fellow Lady A member Hillary Scott gushed. “I’ll never be over this sweet miracle,” internet personality Kailey Dickerson added. “I’m so glad it’s out!” YouTuber Mallory Ervin wrote. “Legit I’m as excited about this as when I found out about my own pregnancies. The perfect surprise! I’m still just dying over it,” she added.

Charles Kelley and His Wife Cassie Recently Revealed the Gender of the Upcoming Baby

Meanwhile, the Hallmark movie-looking couple also recently revealed the gender of the upcoming baby in an adorable video. In the cute clip, Cassie presents Charles with a small gift bag. He opens it to reveal a tiny blue outfit, implying it’s a boy! Of course, Charles and Ward celebrate another masculine addition to the family, embracing and humping for joy.

“How I told my boys that we are having a…” Cassie wrote in a caption over the footage.

With this announcement, Kelley becomes the second member of the country trio Lady A to share exciting family news this year. Just weeks ago, Hillary Scott and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, revealed they are expecting their fourth daughter this summer. The couple already shares three children: Eisele Kaye and twins Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn. Earlier in the year, Dave Haywood and his wife, Kelli Cashiola Haywood, celebrated the arrival of their third child in July.