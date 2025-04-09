john-stamos-speaks-out-after-being-criticized-for-mar-a-lago-appearance

Following his heavily criticized appearance at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort this past weekend, John Stamos addressed the situation.

After the criticism began, the Full House star took to his Instagram Story to speak out about his attendance at the Palm Beach Ray of Hope Gala. He stated that his presence at the event was not “political.”

“I accept the invitation to emcee the Palm Beach Ray of Hope Gala – an evening dedicated to honoring and uplifting our frontline heroes,” Stamos explained. The actor shared that the “nonpartisan” event supports the Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations (AHNO).

Photo by John Stamos/Instagram Stories

“Supporting nurses isn’t political,” John Stamos pointed out. “It’s essential. These are people who care for us and our families when we need it most, and I believe we should show up for them with the same unwavering dedication they show up with every single day.”

Stamos then wrote, “I stand by the importance of healthcare, of service, and of investing in those who care for our communities.”

To clarify where he stands, John Stamos added, “My values and political views remain unchanged.”

He also stated that if his followers don’t donate to the Palm Beach Ray of Hope, he hopes they will consider donating to Democracy Forward. This organization uses the law to fight attacks on democracy and people.

Along with John Stamos, others who attended the event at Mar-a-Lago were Artem Chigvintsev and Karina Smirnoff.

John Stamos Has Rarely Spoken Out About Politics Over the Years

Although he has been mostly private about his political views, John Stamos has hinted at which political party he supports.

Stamos has posted numerous photos of himself with politicians, including former President Barack Obama. He congratulated President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their “historic” 2020 presidential election wins.

Right before the 2024 presidential election, John Stomos encouraged his followers to vote. He did not officially endorse either President Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I rarely post opinions on politics,” he stated in an Instagram post. “But it’s clear that our country is at a crossroads, and like many of you, I hope for a future where we can find unity and common ground.”

The actor then wrote, “I’m not here to tell anyone how to vote. This is not about dictating choices or dismissing opinions. But as we look ahead, it’s no secret who I will be casting my vote for.”

John Stamos further stated that the country needs a leader who prioritizes unity and ‘strives to bridge the divides that have deepened over the past years.”

“My hope is that this election leads to a renewed focus on bringing people together,” he added. “Fostering dialogues, and seeking justice and equality for all.”