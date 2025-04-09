US Vice President JD Vance Celebrates His Mother’s 10th Year of Sobriety at the White House

Fulfilling a promise he made while on the 2024 Presidential Election campaign trail, US Vice President JD Vance celebrated his mother’s 10th year of sobriety at the White House.

Videos by Suggest

According to a press release from the Vice President’s office, Vance’s mom, Beverly Aikins, celebrated the latest milestone in her sobriety journey with friends and other family members in the Roosevelt Room on Friday, Apr. 4. Vance, as well as his wife and children, were at the ceremony, where Beverly received a medallion celebrating a decade of sobriety.

In an Instagram post, JD Vance shared a video of himself at the 2024 Republican National Convention, stating that his mother would celebrate the milestone at the White House.

“It’ll be 10 years officially in January of 2025,” he said at the 2024 Republican National Convention. “And if President Trump’s okay with it, let’s have the celebration at the White House.”

The video then shared clips of the ceremony.

Vance also wrote, “My mom is 10 years sober and I’m incredibly proud of her strength and determination. Congratulations, Mom!”

JD Vance Says He’s Proud of His Mother After Achieving 10 Years of Sobriety

During the ceremony, JD Vance spoke about how proud he is of his mother after achieving her 10th year of sobriety.

“I remember when I gave my RNC convention speech, which was the craziest thing,” he said, per the Washington Examiner. “And I even said during the speech that we would have your 10-year medallion ceremony at the White House.”

“Well, here we are,” he said. “And you made it, and we made it. And most importantly, you’re celebrating a very, very big milestone.”

Vance further shared, “I’m just very proud of you. I’m gonna try to not to cry here.”

Continuing to speak about his mother’s sobriety journey, JD Vance said, “When I think about everything you’ve accomplished over the last 10 years and the fact that when I was thinking about becoming a father, I didn’t know whether you would live long enough to have a relationship with my kids. And now here they are, almost 8, 5, and 3. And you’re the best grandmother that these kids could ever ask for.”

“It is really an amazing thing to watch,” he added. “It is one of the great blessings of becoming a father, is that I’ve been able to see these kids develop the love and the affection for young to see it in return. And that’s just an incredible blessing.”