Rachael Ray Admits She’s Suffered Some ‘Bad Falls’ After Sparking Health Concerns

On her new podcast, Rachael Ray provided a health update after appearing to slur her words during a cooking video last month.

The veteran TV chef disclosed on the premiere episode of I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead that she recently experienced “a couple of bad falls.” However, she chose not to elaborate further.

She also explained that she’s “a homemaker. I love chores [and] love being in the kitchen,” Ray explained on Tuesday’s podcast episode with her first guest Jenny Mollen. “I always work with my brain every day, I’m always writing something, but I really like chores.”

Ray enjoys “what people consider physical work,” the 56-year-old added. “I like making dinner, planning dinners, making lists. I love physical labor, helping carry in the wood.”

“I’ve had a couple of bad falls in the last couple of weeks,” she admitted. “So I haven’t been doing that in a while.”

The chef, whose popular Rachael Ray Show concluded last year, shared that she becomes competitive with her husband, John Cusimano, during physical tasks.

“‘How many pieces of wood did John carry? Can I carry more? I don’t say that to John. I just say it to myself,” she explained.

Rachael Ray Raised Fans’ Concerns Following a Video Last Month

In early September, fans expressed worry for Ray’s health after she appeared to slur her words in an Instagram clip from her “Rachael Ray in Tuscany” series.

In the video, Ray honored Tony Bennett, who passed away in July 2023, by preparing his all-time favorite dish: ossobuco. The recipe features tender braised veal shanks served alongside creamy polenta and crusty bread.

While the story was captivating, fans soon began to question Ray’s well-being after she seemed to visibly stumble during her remarks in the clip.

Fans mercilessly speculated a multitude of ailments and reasons that could possibly explain the apparent slurred speech.

“I’m not sure what is going on with her, but she doesn’t look well,” one onlooker wrote.

However, other thoughtful fans pointed out her speech might be affected because she’s speaking about a friend who has recently passed away.

“Maybe she’s just emotional telling a story about a friend who passed away .. trying to hold back tears,’ one person wrote in the comments to the clip.

Meanwhile, I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead, as described in the official podcast summary, explores how Ray and her guests navigate life’s challenges through a diverse array of conversations.

The description also noted that the podcast maintains an open approach, with “no topic off-limits.”