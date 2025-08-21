Quadruple Murdered Bryan Kohberger Files Complaint Over Relentless Threats, Requests Transfer

Bryan Kohberger, the quadruple murderer, is reportedly having a hard time in prison. After receiving relentless threats, he has filed a sexual harassment complaint, asking officials to transfer him to a different facility.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by PEOPLE, on July 30, Kohberger, who is serving four consecutive life sentences, submitted a handwritten note just after spending one night at the J-Block at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Boise, Idaho.

“Not engaging in any of the recent flooding/striking as well as being subject to minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment and on that and other bases [sic] Unit 2 of J-Block is an environment that I wish to transfer from,” the note read, which was obtained by the outlet.

Flooding, as per the outler, refers to inmates intentionally causing water to overflow in their cells as a form of disruption.

Sexual Harassment Complaint

Days later, on August 4, Kohberger submitted a sexual harassment complaint. In a note handed to a prison guard, he claimed an inmate allegedly told him, “I’ll b— f–k you.” Another inmate allegedly told Kohberger, according to him, “The only a– we’ll be eating is Kohberger’s.”

Days later, an information report filled out by a guard and obtained by PEOPLE said that he witnessed “vulgar language being used and directed at Kohberger.” However, the inmate who used the vulgar language was not identified.

Kohberger requested a transfer to B-Block, which has single-person cells similar to J-Block. The latter, where Kohberger is currently serving his life sentences, houses a combination of general population, protective custody, and death row inmates, as per PEOPLE.

As previously reported, Kohberger had complained of relentless taunts on behalf of his inmates. The Daily Mail revealed that the inmates have been shouting through the vents in his cell. They were taking turns to prevent him from sleeping, which is “driving him insane.”

“They are literally getting up into the grate and yelling at him. The inmates are taking it in turns doing it. It’s relentless,” retired homicide detective Chris McDonough said. “He’s extremely annoyed and frustrated. He’s complaining to the authorities that he can’t sleep because of them.”

Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to the November 2022 murders of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. He stabbed them to death at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.