Quadruple Murderer Bryan Kohberger Complains He Can’t Sleep Over Inmates’ Relentless Taunts

Bryan Kohberger, the quadruple murderer who was recently sentenced to life in prison, reportedly is complaining that his fellow inmates at a maximum security prison aren’t allowing him to sleep. A retired detective revealed that inmates are reportedly taking turns to yell at him.

As reported by the Daily Mail, citing retired homicide detective Chris McDonough, Kohberger is being targeted by his fellow inmates at Kuna’s Idaho Maximum Security Institution while he is being held in solitary confinement.

Reportedly, other inmates are yelling and taunting him through the vents in his cell. This is “driving him crazy,” according to McDonough.

“They are literally getting up into the grate and yelling at him. The inmates are taking it in turns doing it. It’s relentless,” McDonough added. “He’s extremely annoyed and frustrated. He’s complaining to the authorities that he can’t sleep because of them.”

His complaints, however, will most likely lead nowhere. Citing his 40-year-old law enforcement career, McDonough, who now works for the Cold Case Foundation, believes that prison staff will not do anything to help Kohberger. According to him, he is not in physical danger while in solitary confinement.

A Potential Target

However, eventually, prison officials could decide to move Kohberger to the general population. If that ends up happening, McDonough believes Kohberger will have a target on his back.

“There’s some inmates that would want nothing more than to hurt him just to make a name for themselves,” he said.

Kohberger’s current situation was predicted by his victims’ families.

Bryan Kohberger received four life sentences for the 2022 murders of University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalvez, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. He stabbed them to death at an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho.

During his sentencing hearing, Goncalves’ family, who criticized Kohberger’s plea agreement, directly addressed him.

“You are officially the property of the state of Idaho,” Kristi Goncalves, Kaylee’s mother, told her daughter’s killer. “Your fellow inmates are anxiously awaiting your arrival.”

Kristi also read a statement written by Kaylee’s sister, Aubrie, saying, “You may have received A’s in high school and college, but you’re gonna be getting big D’s in prison.”

Kohberger’s motive for the murders remains a mystery.