Major Music Execs Accused of Sexual Harassment: TDE Lawsuit, Explained

Two women have filed a lawsuit against music executives at Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) for sexual harassment and assault.

Newsweek reported that the label, which represents major talents like Kendrick Lamar and SZA, was accused of turning a “blind eye” when harassment and assault were made against several executives and employees.

The women, who are identified as Jane Does in the lawsuit, claimed there was a “pervasive culture of sexual harassment within TDE, implicating some of its highest-ranking executives.”

The first plaintiff stated that she began working at TDE in 2019. She accused the label’s chief of marketing officer, Brandon Tiffith, of approaching her with unwanted sexual advances and sexual battery. She then claimed that TDE’s president, Anthony Tiffith Jr., the son of the label’s founder, engaged in a “pattern of ongoing sexual harassment.”

The plaintiff further accused TDE of failing to pay her per contract.

Meanwhile, the second plaintiff claimed multiple instances of sexual harassment and assault by “TDE employees while on TDE property and under their control.”

She also described an incident where she was coerced into “consuming alcohol while underage for the purpose of sexual exploitation.”

Shounak Dharap, the attorney representing the women, released a statement about the TDE lawsuit.

“Our clients are understandably concerned about being put into the spotlight,” he told Newsweek. “Which is why they’re remaining anonymous, but they’re committed to seeking justice. This lawsuit presents a glaring example of the systemic abuse and exploitation in the entertainment industry.”

He then stated, “Our clients trusted TDE to act with integrity and professionalism. Instead, their trust was betrayed in profoundly damaging ways. They’re bringing this lawsuit because they refuse to be silenced, and because they intend to hold TDE accountable in court.”

TDE Releases Statement About the Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

TDE also released a statement about the sexual harassment lawsuit.

“This is a clear example of a shakedown lawsuit by [the women] who made a demand of $48 million through their attorneys on fabricated claims, and whose attorneys are looking for their 10 minutes of fame,” TDE legal counsel Marty Singer stated. “There are text messages and communications that totally refute these baseless claims.”

Singer further noted, “Additionally, [the women] were never employees of Top Dawg Entertainment. We are confident that we will prevail in this action.”