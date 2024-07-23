tom-brady-rumored-to-be-dating-sports-illustrated-model-brooks-nader

New England Patriots Tom Brady is widely considered the GOAT. And this latest news may have further solidified that claim.

Brady was previously married to supermodel Giselle Bundchen. The pair was married for 13 years – the majority of his NFL career. But in 2022, when he changed course on his retirement, the pair called it quits.

Tom Linked to Supermodel Brook Nader

But now, Brady reportedly has a new flame. She is Sports Illustrated model Brook Nader. And she is a stone-cold fox.

“Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion and former New England Patriots quarterback, is reportedly dating Brooks Nader, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model,” the Express Tribune writes.

“The 46-year-old Brady, who has been single since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in 2022, is said to have found romance once again with Nader.”

Kevin Hart Gets Honest About Brady’s Roast Regrets

Brady was on the hot seat during his roast on Netflix on May 6. The former New England Patriots star was the subject of the roast, but several other celebrities caught strays in the process.

After receiving a myriad of backlash after the roast, the NFL legend expressed regret about the outcome. As well as the people who may have been harmed in the process. However, Comedian Kevin Hart, who hosted the roast, says, Brady’s comments may have been misinterpreted. He believes that Brady regrets not setting boundaries before the taping.

“When he says he regretted doing it … I think he’s saying, ‘I could have tapered it a little differently, or [had] a conversation pre-, of like, ‘Guys, let’s go and do this but let’s not touch this or this,’” Hart said.

”The idea of going all in and just saying, ‘I don’t care, because I know the world would love to see me being on the receiving end of shit, because I’m Tom Brady, and I’ve been at the highest stage all my life,’ I think it was that.”