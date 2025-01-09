Prince William Praises ‘Incredible’ Kate Middleton in Rare Personal Post in Honor of Her Birthday

Kate Middleton celebrated her 43rd birthday on Thursday following a challenging year, and Prince William honored her with a tribute fit for a queen.

Videos by Suggest

On Instagram and X, the royal couple shared a new image of Princess Catherine.

The black-and-white photograph captures Kate wearing a light button-up shirt, dark jeans, a shepherd-check scarf, and a dark jacket. She grins wide, her hands tucked into her jeans pockets.

“To the most incredible wife and mother,” William, 42, began in the heartfelt caption. “The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis, and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you.”

Of course, supporters of the royal family rushed to the comments to wish the Princess of Wales a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday, Catherine! Wishing you a wonderful year ahead surrounded by family and loved ones,” one Instagram denizen gushed. “Such a lovely message and picture. A very happy birthday!” another fan of the royal family added. “Stunning photo of our birthday Princess,” yet another supported wrote. “The sweetest message from her loving family. Wishing Catherine a blessed year ahead.”

Prince William’s Birthday Tribute Follows a Tough Year for Kate Middleton

Last year, widespread speculation about her absence from the public eye compelled the royal to reveal her cancer diagnosis. In March 2024, Middleton announced that she would begin a preventative chemotherapy regimen following abdominal surgery.

The princess revealed in a social media video that her treatment concluded in September.

“My path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” she said then.

Kate has been making more frequent public appearances as she continues to recover from treatment. Her engagements include attending the Trooping the Colour parade, Wimbledon, the Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, and the annual Christmas carol service.

Meanwhile, King Charles’ former personal butler, Grant Harrold, revealed that the actual birthday celebration will be a private and intimate gathering centered around family.

“I have no doubt that the King and Queen will have a dinner for her at some point either at Clarence House or Highgrove as the King is quite good at that kind of thing,” he told the New York Post. “And William will be making sure there is a nice meal and some gifts and it will be celebrated with the children, who will of course want to celebrate with her.”