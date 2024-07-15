Kate Middleton Receives Standing Ovation at Wimbledon in Touching Video

Advantage, Duchess! Kate Middleton served up a return to Wimbledon yesterday, earning a standing ovation from her adoring fans.

On Sunday afternoon, the Princess of Wales, along with her daughter Princess Charlotte, attended the Men’s Final Match between Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Serbian Novak Djokovic. They were joined by her sister, Pippa Middleton, to witness the pinnacle of professional tennis in England.

Upon her entrance, Middleton received a standing ovation and enthusiastic cheers from the Wimbledon attendees. Kate, who is famously battling cancer, waved to the crowd for about 30 seconds as she found her seats. Those in attendance clapped and cheered, with many capturing footage of the beloved princess on their phones.

Middleton’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, sat beside her at the match. Meanwhile, her husband, Prince William, and son, Prince George, missed the match to attend a major soccer game in Berlin instead.

Fans React to Kate Middleton’s 2024 Wimbledon Debut

Of course, tennis fans and royal lovers were beyond pleased to see Kate Middleton return to Wimbledon this year. ESPN’s YouTube post showcasing the Princess of Wales receiving a standing ovation was filled with well-wishers.

“No fanfare, no patronizing announcement. Just a heart-felt reaction from the people. A standing ovation for an outstanding person,” one YouTube denizen wrote.

A second fan agreed, writing: “Did you notice how the Princess acknowledged the applause but didn’t stand there and bask in it? She accepted it with grace and joy and then sat down. Pure class.”

“A genuine standing ovation to a real royal, the beautiful Catherine, Princess of Wales,” a third fan chimed in. “No prompting necessary. The excitement of her arrival filled the stadium. She is much loved,” they added.

Middleton also presented Alcaraz with the trophy, marking his second consecutive win. The Spanish star, who effortlessly defeated Djokovic in three sets, enjoyed a conversation with Middleton during the award ceremony.

Later, Kate even introduced Princess Charlotte to Carlos Alcaraz.

After getting a standing ovation at Wimbledon, Kate Middleton introduced her daughter men’s final winner Carlos Alcaraz. (Image via YouTube / Wimbledon).

Last month, Princess Kate shared her hope to participate in some public engagements this summer. However, she mentioned that she still has several months of cancer treatment ahead.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty,” she said at the time. “Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”