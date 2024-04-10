Prince William Breaks Social Media Silence Following Kate Middleton’s Cancer Diagnosis Reveal

Prince William broke his social media silence just weeks after his wife Kate Middleton publicly announced her cancer diagnosis.

The Prince of Wales reshared English footballer Rachel Daly’s retirement news on X (formerly Twitter). “Thank you for so many unforgettable performances with [Lionesses] [Rachel Daly],” he wrote.

He continued to praise the athlete by writing, “Plenty more goals for [Aston] Villa now” before adding his signature sign-off “W.”

Thank you for so many unforgettable performances with @Lionesses, @RachelDaly3. Plenty more goals for Villa now! W https://t.co/JXmadhxW7L — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 10, 2024

According to PEOPLE, Daly was part of the Euro 2022 championship-winning Lionesses. She was a key player and led the team to the 2023 World Cup finals.

Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte posted a special message for the team, wishing them good luck on their World Cup games. “Lionesses, want to wish you a huge good luck for tomorrow,” William shared. “We’re sorry we can’t be there in person. But we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world. So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves.”

Princess Charlotte went on to add, “Good luck, Lionesses!”

This is the first social media remark that Prince William has made since Middleton revealed she has started preventative chemotherapy. She was diagnosed with cancer after her abdominal surgery in January.

“This of course came as a huge shock,” Middleton stated about the diagnosis. She and Prince William have been doing everything they can to process and manage their privacy for the sake of their family.

Kate and William share three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too,” Middleton said. “As is the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”

Both Kate and Williams’ father King Charles are battling cancer.

Sources Say Kate Middleton Doesn’t ‘Feel Isolated’ Because of Prince Williams’ Support

Sources revealed last month that Prince William has been Kate Middleton’s key supporter as she goes through cancer treatments.

“He is a very reliable, strong person,” the insiders told PEOPLE. “She doesn’t feel isolated in this because of William, who is right beside her.”

Speaking about Prince William’s support, the sources stated, “This is about supporting and her feeling support. it is a joint effort. She doesn’t feel isolated at all. The nuclear family that they have created so well is an immense support not only to him but to Catherine too.”

The sources pointed out that William’s support is greatly needed at this particular time. “I know their priority will be to look after each other. His priority is on his family, and the other questions can wait.”