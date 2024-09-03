prince-harry-asking-former-aides-to-help-plot-his-return-to-royal-family

A report in the Mail on Sunday claims that Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is looking to rejoin the family threshold.

The article alleges that Prince Harry looked to former royal aides in an attempt to rehabilitate his image, even going as far as to send “conciliatory messages to a number of old friends.”

Some of the friends are referring to the task of getting Harry back “ribbon cutting” and carrying out “very low-key royal duties” in the U.K. as “Operation Bring Harry In From The Cold.”

Prince Harry Looking to Rejoin Royal Family

“Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates,” one source claimed. “He is rethinking the way he operates.”

The report also hints that Harry’s former private secretary Edward Lane Fox, nicknamed “Elf” in palace circles, could help bring Harry home.

“If anyone can do it, Edward can. The last time I saw him, I wanted to take him by the shoulders and say, ‘Ed, please bring our boy home.’ It’s the right time now,” a source told the outlet.”

“However, when approached for comment by the outlet, Fox said, “It’s not something I’ve got a view on, I’m afraid.”

Prince William, Harry Still at Odds

The news comes as the duke kept his distance from his estranged brother, Prince William, as the two attended a memorial service for their late uncle last week.

Sources claim that communication between the brothers was non-existent, with both brothers seemingly keeping their distance from each other.

One source close to the family went as far as to say that while Harry was in attendance, the trip was a turnaround for the younger brother.“It was in a personal capacity. He flew in and out,” the source said to Page Six.